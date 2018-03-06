Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Image: Courtesy srq-airport.com

Gates Construction, which has offices in Bonita Springs and Sarasota, recently began renovations to the interior of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. The newly reconfigured Welcome and Information Center will help visitors find information about local activities, attractions and amenities, with a large interactive touchscreen, display cases with info on restaurants, cultural experiences, nature exhibits and shopping. Designed by Gresham, Smith and Partners, the project is scheduled for completion this spring.