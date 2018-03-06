  1. News & City Life
Proposed Comprehensive Plan Changes to Be Discussed Monday

The president of Control Growth Now will discuss proposed changes to the county's comprehensive plan at the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations.

By Staff 3/6/2018 at 3:09pm

Sarasota county council of neighborhood associations ahlc6n

A Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations meeting

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations

Control Growth Now president Dan Lobeck will discuss proposed changes to the county's comprehensive plan during the next meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations, Monday, March 12. Lobeck will discuss how the changes could compromise smart growth goals, such as protecting neighborhood compatibility and the environment, limiting traffic congestion, constraining urban sprawl and making growth pay its own way. The meeting begins with social time at 6:30 p.m.; the presentation begins at 7. The group meets at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Lobeck is an attorney and the founder of Control Growth Now.

