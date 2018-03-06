Photojournalist Joins Latino Nonprofit Board

Karen Arango Image: Courtesy unidosnow.org

UnidosNow, a Sarasota nonprofit dedicated to helping Latinos achieve the American Dream, recently added Karen Arango to its board. Arango, originally from Colombia, is a Sarasota-based freelance photojournalist and documentary photographer who currently works for several organizations in the Sarasota area. She also teaches photography workshops at Ringling College of Art and Design. In 2017, Arango collaborated with UnidosNow and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to produce a book and short film, Families Together.