Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

George Heinrich Image: Courtesy Gayle Reynolds

Field biologist and environmental educator George Heinrich will speak at the next meeting of the Manatee-Sarasota chapter of the Sierra Club, which takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Sarasota Garden Club, 1131 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Heinrich specializes in Florida reptiles. His St. Petersburg company, Heinrich Ecological Services, conducts wildlife surveys and research, natural history programming and nature-based tours.