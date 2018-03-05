Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

Dr. Aurora Wong Image: Courtesy Kim Savage

The Sarasota Memorial Health Care System recently hired Aurora Wong, M.D., a physical medicine and rehabilitation and brain injury specialist, as its new medical director of rehabilitation services. Wong will oversee a full spectrum of services to meet the medical, rehabilitation and mobility needs of people recovering from brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke and neurological disorders, and orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions. She served as medical director of the North Mississippi Medical Center’s Rehab Institute in Tupelo, Mississippi, for the past five years.