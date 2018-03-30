Caldwell Trust Reaches $1 Billion Milestone

Kelly Caldwell Image: Courtesy Caldwell Trust Company

Caldwell Trust Company has reached $1 billion in assets according to R. G. “Kelly” Caldwell Jr., CEO/president. The company, founded in 1993, will celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year.

Caldwell Trust Company offers a range of fiduciary services to individuals including services as trustee, custodian, investment adviser, financial manager and personal representative. The company began with a staff of five and now employs 34.