Bring a ‘Frankenstein’ Computer Game to Life

“Write-a-thon: Game-Jam on Frankenstein,” is a day-long workshop in writing video game narratives, part of New College of Florida's “Frankenfest” series celebrating the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's classic novel. The event will take place Saturday, March 31, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the College Hall Music Room on New College’s Bayfront Campus. It is open to the community and there is no cost or pre-registration required.

Rick Dakan, professor of creative writing at Ringling, will teach participants how to write a captivating computer game storyline, using the free Twine platform for text-based games, that will catch gamers’ attention and keep them interested.

Participants are encouraged to form teams and work as a group, and should bring a laptop computer.