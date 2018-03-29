Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: March 29-April 4
Music in the Park at the Bradenton Riverwalk, Warhol: Flowers in the Factory continues at Selby Gardens and more.
Music in the Park
March 30
The Bradenton Riverwalk’s free, family-friendly Friday night Music in the Park series is back in the Mosaic Amphitheater through April 27; this week with the Sarasota-based reggae band Summer Survivors. Bring a picnics and enjoy the riverfront view.
FST Improv: Tournament of Fools
March 31
Just in time for April Fool’s Day, FST Improv presents a one-night-only Tournament of Fools. Improvisers will compete in a battle of games, songs and scenes made up on the spot. Winners with the most audience points move on to be crowned the King and Queen of Fools; the losers—well, you’ll just have to find out for yourself. In FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Emanuel Ax
April 3
The acclaimed pianist returns to the Van Wezel to end this season’s Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series with works by Mozart, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven.
Sarasota Ski-A-Rees
April 1
The award-winning waterskiing team is performing its free hour-long show every Sunday afternoon through April 29 behind Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.
Warhol: Flowers at the Factory continues at Selby Gardens
Through June 30
The weather outlook this weekend is picture-perfect for catching the wildly colorful “Warhol: Flowers at the Factory” exhibit at Selby Gardens.Lots of upcoming special events surrounding the exhibit, too. Check out all the details here.
Embracing Our Differences
Opening April 4
The open-air exhibit of original art by students and adults from around the world returns to Bayfront Park through June 1 with 45 powerful billboard-sized pieces that address peace and diversity. Shown here, New American Gothic by Logan Lott of Valdosta, Georgia.
