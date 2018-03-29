Your Top 6 Things to Do: March 29-April 4

Music in the Park at Bradenton Riverwalk Image: Courtesy Realize Bradenton

March 30

The Bradenton Riverwalk’s free, family-friendly Friday night Music in the Park series is back in the Mosaic Amphitheater through April 27; this week with the Sarasota-based reggae band Summer Survivors. Bring a picnics and enjoy the riverfront view.

FST Improv Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

March 31

Just in time for April Fool’s Day, FST Improv presents a one-night-only Tournament of Fools. Improvisers will compete in a battle of games, songs and scenes made up on the spot. Winners with the most audience points move on to be crowned the King and Queen of Fools; the losers—well, you’ll just have to find out for yourself. In FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.

Emanuel Ax Image: Lisa Marie Mazzucco

April 3

The acclaimed pianist returns to the Van Wezel to end this season’s Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series with works by Mozart, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven.

Sarasota Ski-A-Rees Image: Tara Ross

April 1

The award-winning waterskiing team is performing its free hour-long show every Sunday afternoon through April 29 behind Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Warhol: Flowers at the Factory at Selby Gardens Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Warhol: Flowers at the Factory continues at Selby Gardens

Through June 30

The weather outlook this weekend is picture-perfect for catching the wildly colorful “Warhol: Flowers at the Factory” exhibit at Selby Gardens.Lots of upcoming special events surrounding the exhibit, too. Check out all the details here.

New American Gothic, by Logan Lott, Valdosta Georgia Image: Courtesy Embracing our Differences

Embracing Our Differences

Opening April 4

The open-air exhibit of original art by students and adults from around the world returns to Bayfront Park through June 1 with 45 powerful billboard-sized pieces that address peace and diversity. Shown here, New American Gothic by Logan Lott of Valdosta, Georgia.