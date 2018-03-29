  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: March 29-April 4

Music in the Park at the Bradenton Riverwalk, Warhol: Flowers in the Factory continues at Selby Gardens and more.

By Ilene Denton 3/29/2018 at 10:12am

Music in the park brdenton riverwalk fsnxle

Music in the Park at Bradenton Riverwalk

Image: Courtesy Realize Bradenton

Music in the Park

March 30

The Bradenton Riverwalk’s free, family-friendly Friday night Music in the Park series is back in the Mosaic Amphitheater through April 27; this week with the Sarasota-based reggae band Summer Survivors. Bring a picnics and enjoy the riverfront view.

Fst improv troupe abndhc

FST Improv

Image: Courtesy Florida Studio Theatre

FST Improv: Tournament of Fools

March 31

Just in time for April Fool’s Day, FST Improv presents a one-night-only Tournament of Fools. Improvisers will compete in a battle of games, songs and scenes made up on the spot. Winners with the most audience points move on to be crowned the King and Queen of Fools; the losers—well, you’ll just have to find out for yourself. In FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre. 

Emanuel ax photo by lisa marie mazzucco lr skxdfb

Emanuel Ax

Image: Lisa Marie Mazzucco

Emanuel Ax

April 3

The acclaimed pianist returns to the Van Wezel to end this season’s Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series with works by Mozart, Liszt, Bach and Beethoven.

5. sky ski imperial guards invade ltpmkg

Sarasota Ski-A-Rees

Image: Tara Ross

Sarasota Ski-A-Rees

April 1

The award-winning waterskiing team is performing its free hour-long show every Sunday afternoon through April 29 behind Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Selby gardens warhol exhibit f9bddd

Warhol: Flowers at the Factory at Selby Gardens

Image: Courtesy Selby Gardens

Warhol: Flowers at the Factory continues at Selby Gardens

Through June 30

The weather outlook this weekend is picture-perfect for catching the wildly colorful “Warhol: Flowers at the Factory” exhibit at Selby Gardens.Lots of upcoming special events surrounding the exhibit, too. Check out all the details here

Embracing our differences 2018 new american gothic by logan lott valdosta georgia a7igwl

New American Gothic, by Logan Lott, Valdosta Georgia

Image: Courtesy Embracing our Differences

Embracing Our Differences

Opening April 4

The open-air exhibit of original art by students and adults from around the world returns to Bayfront Park through June 1 with 45 powerful billboard-sized pieces that address peace and diversity. Shown here, New American Gothic by Logan Lott of Valdosta, Georgia.

Weekend Planner
In this Article

Family

Sarasota Ski-A-Rees

Editor’s Pick Free Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Free hour-long shows by the award-winning waterski team continue Sundays through April 29.

Classical Music

Emanuel Ax

Editor’s Pick Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Sarasota Concert Association presents one of the world's great pianists.

Comedy

FST Improv: Tournament of Fools

Editor’s Pick $15 Florida Studio Theatre

Just in time for April Fool's Day, FST Improv presents a comedy battle of the most clever improvisers.

Concerts

Music in the Park at the Bradenton Riverwalk

Editor’s Pick Free Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion

The free outdoor concert series continues with the Sarasota-based reggae band, Summer Survivors.

