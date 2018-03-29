  1. News & City Life
State of Jobs Partners with Mind the Gap

The combined all-day event will welcome high school and college students to explore local careers.

By Staff 3/29/2018 at 10:14am

Unknown szj7ts

The 2017 State of Jobs Conference.

Image: Courtesy CareerSource Suncoast

CareerSource Suncoast, Bright Ideas on the Gulf Coast (BIG), and the Gulf Coast CEO Forum are partnering to combine the State of Jobs Conference with Mind the Gap in order to focus on tomorrow’s workforce. The 2018 State of Jobs Conference will welcome nearly 1,200 high school students for an all-day conference focused on college and career exploration with a focus on high-demand industries within the Southwest Florida region. 

BIG, an initiative of The Gulf Coast CEO Forum, created the first Mind the Gap event in 2016, providing a forum for college students to directly connect and communicate with business leaders about the potential of having a career on the Suncoast. 

On October 30th, high school students will experience the conference during the day while Mind the Gap will take place in the evening for college students. Details will be announced this summer. The State of Jobs Conference and Mind the Gap is in partnership with the Sarasota County School District, Manatee County School District, Cross College Alliance, higher education institutions, community organizations, and businesses. Nearly 100 speakers are expected to participate this year.   

The Gulf Coast CEO Forum, CareerSource Suncoast
Workforce Tomorrow

State of Jobs Partners with Mind the Gap

10:14am By Staff

Civil Defense

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Civility Training

10:13am By Staff

New Positions

Pines of Sarasota Foundation New Appointments

10:13am By Staff

Insurance of Champions

Paul Morgan Awarded Allstate Circle of Champions

03/28/2018 By Staff

Economic Outlook

EDC Annual Luncheon May 2

03/28/2018 By Staff

Active Lifestyles

The Floridan Club of Sarasota Breaks Ground

03/28/2018 By Staff

