USF Sarasota-Manatee to host Financial Literacy Day

USF Sarasota-Manatee, Cumberland Advisors and the Global Interdependence Center are partnering to host a Financial Literacy Day on April 5 with several panels of financial experts, including Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The event is open to the public and will feature topics targeting students, retirees and average investors as well as bankers, financial advisors and economists.

Financial Literacy Day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the USFSM campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration is $50 and includes lunch. To register or for more information visit usfsm.edu/event/financial-literacy-day.