Only in Sarasota: Tillandsia Warhol Wall

Illustrator John Pirman captures Andy Warhol’s spirit in Selby Gardens’ show Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.

By John Pirman 3/28/2018 at 10:16am Published in the April 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Tillandsia warhol wall csofuc

Image: John Pirman

This colorful display holds live tillandsia—air plants in the bromeliad family—in a floating frame at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Part of Selby’s current show, Warhol: Flowers in the Factory, the installation was designed by a horticulture team, which used the tillandsia to echo Andy Warhol’s repetitious silkscreened paintings and his spiky silver wig.

Andy Warhol, selby gardens
