Only in Sarasota
Only in Sarasota: Tillandsia Warhol Wall
Illustrator John Pirman captures Andy Warhol’s spirit in Selby Gardens’ show Warhol: Flowers in the Factory.
This colorful display holds live tillandsia—air plants in the bromeliad family—in a floating frame at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Part of Selby’s current show, Warhol: Flowers in the Factory, the installation was designed by a horticulture team, which used the tillandsia to echo Andy Warhol’s repetitious silkscreened paintings and his spiky silver wig.