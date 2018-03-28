  1. Eat & Drink
An Easter Brunch Extravaganza, the Beer Garden Bazaar and More Local Dining Events

Including a Vendor Appreciation Event and a continuation of Libby's B.Y.O.F. event.

By Jordan Noyes 3/28/2018 at 1:56pm

Nice eggs xn1zrt

Image: Shutterstock

Baltimore Epicurean Adventure

March 1-31

Michael's On East honors the start of spring training, and the Baltimore Orioles, through its Baltimore Epicurean Adventure. Beginning March 1, a special three-course dinner menu of dishes inspired by the "Charm City" will be available for $38.95 a person, while a two-course lunch menu will let attendees choose an entrée and dessert for $19.95 per person. For a "Grand Slam," guests are encouraged to add wine pairings for $15 at dinner or $8 at lunch. 

Vendor Appreciation Event

March 29

Join Stottlemyers Smokehouse's Vendor Appreciation Event for wings, nachos, pork sliders and a veggie tray. Live music and free appetizers make for an approachable event, beginning at 5:30 p.m Thursday. Admission is free.

Beer Garden Bazaar

March 30

Enjot live music with Motorworks Brewery’s exclusive release of their Bizarre Gardening Accident Kumquat Florida Weisse in 16oz. cans. At this free event, attendees can meet over 30 local vendors who will showcase original art, handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind foods. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Libby’s Café + Bar B.Y.O.F.

March 31

Libby’s Café continues B.Y.O.F.—bring your own friend, family or foe and get 10 percent off lunch every Saturday. Just flash your TableSeide Preferred Customer Card. The event begins 11 a.m. Saturday. Call (941) 487-7300 for reservations.

Easter Brunch Extravaganza 

April 1

Easter Sunday crowns the week, and Sarasota celebrates with family friendly brunch offerings and dinner specials. Below are a few possibilities.

FLEMING'S: Don't miss the savory signature eggs Benedict. Pair with a Passion Fruit Mimosa for an Easter treat. Bring your whole family and enjoy a three-course brunch at Fleming's. Brunch begins 10 a.m.

LIBBY'S: At Libby's, expect a buffet stuffed with Easter specialties. Highlights include three carving stations, caviar-topped deviled eggs, fresh seafood, Southern style cheddar grits, short rib bourguignon and sweets. Children who attend will receive an Easter-themed goodie bag. Brunch begins 10 a.m.

LOUIES MODERN: Head to Louies Modern in downtown Sarasota for a family-style brunch featuring "Floripean" flavors. Attendees will be greeted by made-to-order waffles, omelets and carving stations of pig, prime rib, or lamb. Various salads, house-made charcuterie, raw bar and a dessert area will satisfy. Brunch begins 10 a.m.

MUSE AT THE RINGLING: Attendees of the Easter brunch at Muse at The Ringling can pile their plate with food from a large brunch buffet as well as dishes from several stations including seafood, carving, grazing, sweets and more. Reservations required. The event begins 10 a.m.

THE TABLE CREEKSIDE: Chefs Pedro and Rafael offer their award-winning Easter Sunday brunch at this waterside destination. Menu items include various seafood specialties, including a Maine lobster Benedict and jumbo gulf shrimp paired with poached eggs. Additionally, unlimited mimosas are available for $15 from the bar. Brunch begins at 11 a.m.

Pier 22: Pier 22 will open its doors an hour early this Easter Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.  The restaurant is serving a chef-created brunch buffet and a holiday dinner menu. 

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Pier 22

$$ New American, Seafood 1200 1st Avenue West

A beautiful view of the Manatee River is yours at this casually elegant restaurant/ballroom near the Bradenton Riverwalk.

