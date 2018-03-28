Coldwell Banker Receives Humanitarian Outreach Award

Coldwell Banker relief efforts for hurricane Irma and Maria victims. Image: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate has been recognized with the 2018 Humanitarian Outreach award. Presented by NRT LLC, the parent company of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, the award annually recognizes a single organization within the NRT LLC family of companies that showcases extraordinary service and commitment to its community. NRT LLC is the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company.

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, with operations spanning the state of Florida, was recognized for charitable efforts including $250,000 in grants to local charities, relief efforts for hurricane Irma and Maria victims totaling 35 tons of supplies and dozens of company-sponsored fundraising events throughout 2017.