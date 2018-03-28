Carol Schoff Receives Sir Speedy’s Top Sales Awards

Carol Schoff Image: Courtesy Sir Speedy

Carol Schoff, a salesperson at Sir Speedy in Sarasota, was recently recognized by the Sir Speedy franchise network with three prestigious awards: The Don F. Lowe Salesperson of the Year, which recognizes one salesperson each year based on merit; the Top Performer award, given to only 18 Sir Speedy salespeople this year who received Platinum Level status; and a Million Dollar Club award, given to only nine salespeople this year who achieved a million dollars or more in annual sales.