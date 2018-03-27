Hopper Joins IBERIABANK

Richard Hopper Image: Courtesy IBERIABANK

Richard Hopper has joined IBERIABANK, a 131-year-old subsidiary of IBERIABANK Corporation, as senior vice president, commercial banking group manager for Sarasota and Manatee counties. Hopper, who has over three decades of financial industry experience, will be responsible for overseeing a team of commercial bankers in growing the bank’s commercial portfolio through new business development and expanding current relationships.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Hopper relocated to Florida in 1977. He earned a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, and has been a banker in Sarasota for 25 years.