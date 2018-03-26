  1. News & City Life
Blue Book

Neal Communities Wins Brochure Award

The builder's brochure was designed to educate employees on the company's core values.

By Staff 3/26/2018 at 2:07pm

Blue book2 jdebwd

Neal Communities' Blue Book brochure.

Image: Courtesy of Milesbrand

Neal Communities recently received a gold award for Best Brochure for a Builder from the National Association of Home Builders National Sales and Marketing Council.

The award was presented to Neal Communities for its 18-page Blue Book, which is designed to ensure that employees at every level understand the company’s vision, mission and core values. Milesbrand, a Colorado-based real estate branding and ad agency, created the Blue Book.

