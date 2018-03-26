  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

On the Job

Florida February Employment Figures

The state's unemployment rate remains below the national average.

By Staff 3/26/2018 at 2:11pm

Computer zc7wey

Image: Death to Stock Photo

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has released the state's employment figures for February 2018. Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent last month, unchanged from the January 2018 rate, but down 0.6 percentage point from a year ago.  There were 398,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,176,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in February. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,699,400 in February 2018, an increase of 26,700 jobs (+0.3 percent) over the month. The state gained 167,800 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.0 percent.  Nationally, the number of jobs rose 1.6 percent over the year. Prior to September 2017, Florida’s over‐the‐year job growth rate had exceeded or equaled the nation’s rate since May 2012.

Filed under
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, employment
Show Comments

Related Content

Data

Number of Florida Jobs Declines, But So Does Unemployment Rate

10/20/2017 By staff

Data

State Unemployment Rate Drops

09/18/2017 By staff

The Seen

Photos From the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting

10/11/2017 Photography by Lori Sax

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Sarasota School of Architecture Gem on Siesta Key

08/11/2017 By Robert Plunket

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

USFSM's HospitaBull Event, a Sicilian Lunch and More Local Dining Events

03/21/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Good Libations

Jack Dusty Debuts New Cocktail Menu

03/21/2018 By Megan McDonald

Food Cruise

Three Restaurants Worth the Drive to Venice

03/19/2018 Photography by Judi Gallagher

Retail

Coffee and Book Shop Adds Wine to Retail Offerings

03/16/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

Friendship Centers Friendship Around the World

11:27am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Cause4Hope Gala

11:16am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Art Works

Ringling Names Inaugural Modern Art Curator

03/22/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 23-28

03/22/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Sarasota Film Festival Announces 2018 Film Line-Up

03/22/2018 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Women's Resource Center's Renaissance Legacy Luncheon

03/21/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Fashion & Shopping

Flash Facial

We Tried It: At-Home Microdermabrasion

12:22pm By Heather Dunhill

Trunk Show

Meet Designer Jonathan Simkhai and His Spring Collection

03/20/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

03/15/2018 By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

03/15/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month

03/14/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

Highest-Priced Residential Sale to Date in 2018 for Either County is on Longboat Key

11:14am By Ilene Denton

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Southbay Yacht & Racquet Club

03/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtor DeVito Earns SIOR Designation

03/22/2018 By Staff

Real Estate

Home Sales, Median Prices Up

03/21/2018 By Staff

New Faces

Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby's

03/20/2018 By Staff

Improving Sarasota Bay

Scientists Seek to Plant Fish-Friendly, Shoreline Greenery at No Cost to You

03/20/2018 With Hayley Rutger

News & City Life

Sustainable Seas

Mote Scientist Contributes to Shark Trade Bill

2:12pm By Staff

On the Job

Florida February Employment Figures

2:11pm By Staff

Greater Good

All Faiths Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger

2:11pm By Staff

Blue Book

Neal Communities Wins Brochure Award

2:07pm By Staff

Limelight

Friendship Centers Friendship Around the World

11:27am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Neuro Challenge Cause4Hope Gala

11:16am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Medical Marvel

SMH Earns National Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

03/22/2018 By Staff

Travel

Airport Adds Lactation Privacy Suites

03/16/2018 By Staff

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

03/15/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

New hires

Dental Company Names New Chief Revenue Officer

03/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

03/12/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe