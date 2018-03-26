Florida February Employment Figures

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has released the state's employment figures for February 2018. Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent last month, unchanged from the January 2018 rate, but down 0.6 percentage point from a year ago. There were 398,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,176,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in February. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,699,400 in February 2018, an increase of 26,700 jobs (+0.3 percent) over the month. The state gained 167,800 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.0 percent. Nationally, the number of jobs rose 1.6 percent over the year. Prior to September 2017, Florida’s over‐the‐year job growth rate had exceeded or equaled the nation’s rate since May 2012.