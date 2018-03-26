Bradenton's Mylon Shamble Impresses American Idol Judges with "Stand By Me"

Bradenton resident Mylon Shamble, 24, surprised American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with her rendition of Ben E. King’s "Stand by Me," advancing to the next stage of the competition: Hollywood Week.

Shamble's audition began with skepticism from the judges. Perry vocalized her concern by asking Shamble if she thought the song choice properly displayed the singer's vocal chops. But Shamble stuck with her choice, and unanimous praise followed—Perry and Bryan even interrupted her performance to compliment her. “That was the best 'Stand by Me' I’ve ever heard,” Perry said.

Shamble, who auditioned in Savannah, Georgia for Sunday’s episode, graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School and Florida Atlantic University (FAU). She later returned to Bradenton to work in University Park. Her music career began at FAU in a performance during which she took on lead vocals alongside some friends.

Past American Idol winners with local connections include Booker High School grad Syesha Mercado—who placed third in season seven—and Braden River High School alum Sam Woolf, who placed fifth in season 13. The 16th season of American Idol premiered March 11; to watch Shamble's journey and for episode info, air dates and more, click here.