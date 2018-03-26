All Faiths Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger

On April 3rd, All Faiths Food Bank will host the Campaign Against Summer Hunger kick-off, launching its annual effort to end summer hunger for thousands of children throughout Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

The kick-off will take place at Michael’s on East with breakfast starting at 8:00 AM and is open to the public. The event launches a 45-day dollar-for-dollar match challenge of raising $1.3 million to fund food programs aimed to feed 40,000 school-aged children and their younger siblings who are at risk of going hungry this summer.

This year, Susan Malloy Jones will be taking over as chair of the campaign.

Last year, 35,815 children were served, providing nearly 2.3 million meals over the summer months throughout All Faiths’ 2-county reach--a 15 percent increase from summer 2016.

The kick-off event on Tuesday, April 3 at Michael’s on East is free to attend and includes a complimentary breakfast. RSVP to Elaina Mand at emand@allfaithsfoodbank.org or call (941) 549-8131.