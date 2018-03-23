Loveland Center Announces New COO

Sean McLaughlin Image: Courtesy of Loveland Center

Sean McLaughlin has joined Venice's Loveland Center as chief operating officer. In his new role, McLaughlin will lead the agency’s execution of programmatic and service-centered strategies, oversee the day-to-day operations of programs and services, and assist the CEO in advancing the new direction of Loveland Center.

McLaughlin brings more than 15 years of nonprofit experience that includes working with adults, teens and children diagnosed with a developmental disability and/or an emotional-behavioral disorder. After serving in the U.S. Army and National Guard, McLaughlin earned his B.A. in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts. He holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Northeastern University.