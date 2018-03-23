Free Panel Discussion on How to Choose Your Nonprofit

Whether you’re a longtime volunteer or donor, or new to Sarasota, you’ll learn about local nonprofits and how to choose the best fit for your talents and interests at Sarasota Magazine’s free “Feel the Power of Purpose” panel discussion, Tuesday, March 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Ringling College of Art + Design in the Christ-Janer Gallery. Panelists are attorney and philanthropist Charlie Ann Syprett, medical scientist and community activist Robert Gussin, executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation Susie Bowie, and Jeff Troiano, a board-certified specialist in estates at Williams Parker. The panel is moderated by Dan Bailey of Williams Parker. The panel discussion is part of Sarasota Magazine’s GeneroCity event on March 27, 5:30 p.m., directly after the panel discussion, also on the campus of Ringling College. To attend, RSVP at events@sarasotamagazine.com.