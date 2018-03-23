Matthew Francis Joins Fergeson Skipper P.A.

Matthew S. Francis Image: Courtesy of Fergeson Skipper P.A.

Matthew S. Francis has joined the litigation department of the law firm of Fergeson Skipper, P.A. as an associate attorney. He is admitted to practice before all local and state courts in Florida, as well as the U.S. District Courts for the Southern District of Florida and the Middle District of Florida.

Francis’ areas of practice include civil and business litigation and appeals, business and commercial law, business organization, construction law, and personal injury. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his B.S.B.A. in Economics from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.