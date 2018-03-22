Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 22-28

Motown the Musical Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 27-30

Ready to sing and sway to the classic songs that shaped a generation? The Tony Award-nominated Motown the Musical—the story of legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy—electrifies the Van Wezel with eight high-energy performances.

Harlequin Hoops, part of Cirque de Voix Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

March 23-25

Dramatic choral music meets the thrill of circus arts, thanks to this longtime collaboration between the 100-plus voices of Key Chorale and the Circus Arts Conservatory. This year’s shows celebrate the music of film composer Danny Elfman. Three performances under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park.

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

March 24

The virtuoso violinist brings one of the world’s great chamber orchestras to the Van Wezel for an evening of works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Wieniawski.

Kupinski Guitar Duo Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

March 24

Next up for the GuitarSarasota international concert series: the Kupinski Guitar Duo, a renowned brother-sister pair from Poland performing classical music on the guitar. At the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Legacy Trail Image: Sanibel Sun/Wikimedia Commons

March 25

Ready for a leisurely bike ride through some of Sarasota County’s prettiest parks? The Friends of the Legacy Trail presents this annual fund raiser; you can choose a 20-, 35- or 62-mile route, each of which begins and ends at the Historic Venice Train Depot. Details here.

Re-enactors at De Soto National Memorial. Image: Courtesy De Soto National Memorial

March 24

Florida history comes alive on the banks of the Manatee River with period re-enactors portraying Spanish conquistadores, Civil War soldiers and everyday civilians as they demonstrate their crafts, skills and historic weapons.

Hank Willis Thomas "Branded/Unbranded" Image: Courtesy The Ringling

March 22

A rare opportunity to meet conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas and hear him talk about the themes that inform his work, including identity, U.S. history and popular culture. He’s here in conjunction with his photography exhibit, Branded/Unbranded, now on display at The Ringling.

Sarasota Imagination Day Image: Courtesy Westfield Sarasota Square

March 24

Calling all families for a day of hands-on activities that spark the creative spirit. It’s free, and the first 100 kids get a superhero cape and mask.