Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 22-28

Motown the Musical, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell and more.

By Ilene Denton 3/22/2018 at 10:47am

Motown the musical cslbta

Motown the Musical

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Motown the Musical

March 27-30 

Ready to sing and sway to the classic songs that shaped a generation? The Tony Award-nominated Motown the Musical—the story of legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy—electrifies the Van Wezel with eight high-energy performances.

Cirque des voix harlequin hoops elite entertainment puyacb

Harlequin Hoops, part of Cirque de Voix

Image: Courtesy Circus Arts Conservatory

Cirque des Voix

March 23-25

Dramatic choral music meets the thrill of circus arts, thanks to this longtime collaboration between the 100-plus voices of Key Chorale and the Circus Arts Conservatory. This year’s shows celebrate the music of film composer Danny Elfman. Three performances under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park. 

Academy of st martin in the fields wm13va

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell

March 24

The virtuoso violinist brings one of the world’s great chamber orchestras to the Van Wezel for an evening of works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Wieniawski. 

Kupinski guitar duo xyi8n0

Kupinski Guitar Duo

Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

Kupinski Guitar Duo

March 24

Next up for the GuitarSarasota international concert series: the Kupinski Guitar Duo, a renowned brother-sister pair from Poland performing classical music on the guitar. At the Unitarian Universalist Church.

The legacy trail cp5yn4

Legacy Trail

Image: Sanibel Sun/Wikimedia Commons

Friends of The Legacy Trail: Tour de Parks

March 25

Ready for a leisurely bike ride through some of Sarasota County’s prettiest parks? The Friends of the Legacy Trail presents this annual fund raiser; you can choose a 20-, 35- or 62-mile route, each of which begins and ends at the Historic Venice Train Depot. Details here 

De soto national memorial xn27mj

Re-enactors at De Soto National Memorial.

Image: Courtesy De Soto National Memorial

Five Centuries of Florida History at De Soto National Memorial

March 24

Florida history comes alive on the banks of the Manatee River with period re-enactors portraying Spanish conquistadores, Civil War soldiers and everyday civilians as they demonstrate their crafts, skills and historic weapons. 

Hank willis thomas fat5u3

Hank Willis Thomas "Branded/Unbranded"

Image: Courtesy The Ringling

A Conversation with Hank Willis Thomas at The Ringling

March 22

A rare opportunity to meet conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas and hear him talk about the themes that inform his work, including identity, U.S. history and popular culture. He’s here in conjunction with his photography exhibit, Branded/Unbranded, now on display at The Ringling.

Sarasota imagination day xctu1k

Sarasota Imagination Day

Image: Courtesy Westfield Sarasota Square

Sarasota Imagination Day at Westfield Sarasota Square

March 24

Calling all families for a day of hands-on activities that spark the creative spirit. It’s free, and the first 100 kids get a superhero cape and mask.

Weekend Planner
