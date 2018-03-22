Weekend Planner
Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 22-28
Motown the Musical, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell and more.
Motown the Musical
March 27-30
Ready to sing and sway to the classic songs that shaped a generation? The Tony Award-nominated Motown the Musical—the story of legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy—electrifies the Van Wezel with eight high-energy performances.
Cirque des Voix
March 23-25
Dramatic choral music meets the thrill of circus arts, thanks to this longtime collaboration between the 100-plus voices of Key Chorale and the Circus Arts Conservatory. This year’s shows celebrate the music of film composer Danny Elfman. Three performances under the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park.
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell
March 24
The virtuoso violinist brings one of the world’s great chamber orchestras to the Van Wezel for an evening of works by Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Wieniawski.
Kupinski Guitar Duo
March 24
Next up for the GuitarSarasota international concert series: the Kupinski Guitar Duo, a renowned brother-sister pair from Poland performing classical music on the guitar. At the Unitarian Universalist Church.
Friends of The Legacy Trail: Tour de Parks
March 25
Ready for a leisurely bike ride through some of Sarasota County’s prettiest parks? The Friends of the Legacy Trail presents this annual fund raiser; you can choose a 20-, 35- or 62-mile route, each of which begins and ends at the Historic Venice Train Depot. Details here.
Five Centuries of Florida History at De Soto National Memorial
March 24
Florida history comes alive on the banks of the Manatee River with period re-enactors portraying Spanish conquistadores, Civil War soldiers and everyday civilians as they demonstrate their crafts, skills and historic weapons.
A Conversation with Hank Willis Thomas at The Ringling
March 22
A rare opportunity to meet conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas and hear him talk about the themes that inform his work, including identity, U.S. history and popular culture. He’s here in conjunction with his photography exhibit, Branded/Unbranded, now on display at The Ringling.
Sarasota Imagination Day at Westfield Sarasota Square
March 24
Calling all families for a day of hands-on activities that spark the creative spirit. It’s free, and the first 100 kids get a superhero cape and mask.
