  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Art Works

Ringling Names Inaugural Modern Art Curator

Ola Wlusek earns the newly endowed curatorship.

By Staff 3/22/2018 at 4:14pm

Ola 2 xresize ggwe7c

Ola Wlusek

Image: Courtesy of Ringling Museum

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has appointed Ola Wlusek to be the first Keith D. and Linda L. Monda curator of modern and contemporary art. The newly endowed curatorship has been funded by Keith and Linda Monda of Sarasota, Florida. Wlusek, a talented contemporary art curator with broad international experience, joined The Ringling on March 19, 2018. In her new role she will be responsible for the development, stewardship and research of The Ringling’s modern and contemporary collections; directing The Ringling’s ambitious modern and contemporary exhibitions schedule; and collaborating with a range of cross-disciplinary artists on new Ringling-commissioned projects and initiatives.

The endowment of The Ringling’s modern and contemporary curator position is part of the previously announced leadership gift of $5 million from the Monda family.

Wlusek earned a master of arts in contemporary art theory from Goldsmiths, University of London (London, UK), and bachelor’s degrees in both art history and in cultural anthropology from McMaster University (Ontario, Canada). Over the last several years she has developed a range of engaging contemporary exhibitions, public programs and publications in Canada, Italy and England.

Filed under
ringling museum of art
Show Comments

Related Content

This Old House

The Ringling Museum Plans Improvements to John and Mable’s Ca d’Zan

12/14/2017 By Ilene Denton

Gallery Hopping

Some Really Big Shows are Coming to Ringling College

12/27/2017 By Kay Kipling

Building for the Future

"The Ringling Inspires" Campaign Marks a New High

03/03/2018 By Kay Kipling

Star Power

John Lithgow Visits Ringling College of Art and Design

03/07/2018 By Kay Kipling and Megan McDonald

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

USFSM's HospitaBull Event, a Sicilian Lunch and More Local Dining Events

03/21/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Good Libations

Jack Dusty Debuts New Cocktail Menu

03/21/2018 By Megan McDonald

Food Cruise

Three Restaurants Worth the Drive to Venice

03/19/2018 Photography by Judi Gallagher

Retail

Coffee and Book Shop Adds Wine to Retail Offerings

03/16/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Art Works

Ringling Names Inaugural Modern Art Curator

4:14pm By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: March 22-28

10:47am By Ilene Denton

Preview

Sarasota Film Festival Announces 2018 Film Line-Up

10:04am By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Women's Resource Center's Renaissance Legacy Luncheon

03/21/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Swift Strides

Robinson Preserve Extension Complete

03/20/2018 By Staff

Innovation Station

Florida Creativity Conference This Weekend

03/20/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Trunk Show

Meet Designer Jonathan Simkhai and His Spring Collection on March 22

03/20/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

03/15/2018 By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

03/15/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month

03/14/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Realtor DeVito Earns SIOR Designation

4:14pm By Staff

Real Estate

Home Sales, Median Prices Up

03/21/2018 By Staff

New Faces

Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby's

03/20/2018 By Staff

Improving Sarasota Bay

Scientists Seek to Plant Fish-Friendly, Shoreline Greenery at No Cost to You

03/20/2018 With Hayley Rutger

Top Sale

Nokomis Notches Top Waterfront Mainland Sale to Date in 2018

03/20/2018

Deals

Bradenton Apartment Complex Sold for $110.5 Million

03/16/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Football Physicals

Coastal Orthopedic Physician Serves as Titans Consultant at the NFL Combine

4:19pm By Staff

Medical Marvel

SMH Earns National Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

4:17pm By Staff

New Associate

Chesanek Joins Adams and Reese

4:16pm By Staff

Real Estate

Realtor DeVito Earns SIOR Designation

4:14pm By Staff

Art Works

Ringling Names Inaugural Modern Art Curator

4:14pm By Staff

Coming Together

Bradenton Bank Merges with Birmingham's National Bank of Commerce

03/21/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Medical Marvel

SMH Earns National Accreditation from Commission on Cancer

4:17pm By Staff

Travel

Airport Adds Lactation Privacy Suites

03/16/2018 By Staff

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

03/15/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

New hires

Dental Company Names New Chief Revenue Officer

03/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

03/12/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe