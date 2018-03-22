Ringling Names Inaugural Modern Art Curator

Ola Wlusek Image: Courtesy of Ringling Museum

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has appointed Ola Wlusek to be the first Keith D. and Linda L. Monda curator of modern and contemporary art. The newly endowed curatorship has been funded by Keith and Linda Monda of Sarasota, Florida. Wlusek, a talented contemporary art curator with broad international experience, joined The Ringling on March 19, 2018. In her new role she will be responsible for the development, stewardship and research of The Ringling’s modern and contemporary collections; directing The Ringling’s ambitious modern and contemporary exhibitions schedule; and collaborating with a range of cross-disciplinary artists on new Ringling-commissioned projects and initiatives.

The endowment of The Ringling’s modern and contemporary curator position is part of the previously announced leadership gift of $5 million from the Monda family.

Wlusek earned a master of arts in contemporary art theory from Goldsmiths, University of London (London, UK), and bachelor’s degrees in both art history and in cultural anthropology from McMaster University (Ontario, Canada). Over the last several years she has developed a range of engaging contemporary exhibitions, public programs and publications in Canada, Italy and England.