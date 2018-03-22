Coastal Orthopedic Physician Serves as Titans Consultant at the NFL Combine

Dr. Daniel Lamar at the NFL Combine. Image: Courtesy of Coastal Orthopedics

Sports medicine specialist and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Daniel Lamar with Coastal Orthopedics recently traveled to the NFL Scouting Combine to help evaluate players as a sports medicine physician and an orthopedic consultant for the Tennessee Titans.

More than 300 prospects participated in the 2018 combine, Feb. 27 through March 5, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Lamar, along with two other orthopedic surgeons for the Titans, were responsible for thoroughly evaluating each player from a physical standpoint.

In addition to conducting physical examinations, Lamar also attended the NFL Physician Society’s annual meeting where team physicians discussed player safety and injuries and reviewed research topics.

Dr. Lamar is in the end of his second year with the Titans. He previously served as an orthopedic surgeon for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 10 years. In his role as an orthopedic consultant, Lamar attends Titans games, the team’s training camp, the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft.

Lamar also is a sports medicine physician for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, U.S. Soccer, IMG Academy, the Premier Sports Campus, Manatee High School and several other local high schools.