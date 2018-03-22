Chesanek Joins Adams and Reese

Drew F. Chesanek Image: Courtesy of Adams and Reese

Drew F. Chesanek has joined Adams and Reese as an associate and a member of the litigation practice team in the firm’s Sarasota office.

Chesanek’s practice focuses primarily on civil litigation, including construction law, landlord/tenant and contract disputes. Prior to joining Adams and Reese, Chesanek was an associate at a civil litigation law firm in Bradenton, Florida, from September 2014 through mid-February 2018. He also served as a legal extern with Second Harvest North Florida in 2013, worked in the office of forms for IMG Academies during the summers of 2012 and 2013, and interned with the Miami-Dade County Public Defender’s Office in 2010.