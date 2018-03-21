  1. Eat & Drink
USFSM's HospitaBull Event, a Sicilian Lunch and More Local Dining Events

Including Sarasota Farmers Market's fundraiser in Downtown Sarasota and a tour by Sarasota Honey Company.

By Jordan Noyes 3/21/2018 at 11:18am

Image: Shutterstock

Baltimore Epicurean Adventure

Through March 31

Michael’s on East honors the start of spring training, and the Baltimore Orioles, through its Baltimore Epicurean Adventure. Having begun March 1, a special three-course dinner menu of dishes inspired by the “Charm City” are available for $38.95 a person, while a two-course lunch menu let attendees choose an entrée and dessert for $19.95 per person. For a “Grand Slam,” guests are encouraged to add wine pairings for $15 at dinner or $8 at lunch. 

U-Pick at Honeyside Farms

Saturdays and Sundays through March 25

Head to Honeyside Farms through March 25 for u-pick strawberries, where you’ll wander the fields and select your own fresh, locally grown strawberries. Cash only; berries are $3.99 per pound.

USFSM’s Hospitabull Event

March 21

Join University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee this Wednesday for its eighth annual HospitaBull Event. Students and faculty from the College of Hospitality & Tourism Leadership Program (CHTL) will work alongside The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's chefs to prepare an elegant dining experience. Tickets are $150; proceeds support CHTL's professional development and attendance at hospitality conferences. For reservations or additional information, call (941) 359-4603.

Honey Bee Tour

March 22

Sarasota Honey Co. hosts a free tour to discuss bees and beekeeping in Florida, featuring a garden stroll, raw honey tasting and discussion about how bees benefit our region.  The event begins at 1 p.m. Thursday. Reserve online through Facebook or call (941) 726-8755.

Catania, the Phoenix of Sicily

March 23

Italian travel specialist and epicurean entertainer Robert Gaglio presents a narrative journey into Catania, Sicily's second-largest city. Catania's food specialties survived through its history's perils, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions or tyrants. At the event, attendees will experience those culinary gems via a traditional Sicilian lunch prepared by Mattison's Forty-One. The event begins at 11 a.m. Friday with a $64 entry fee for the lecture, lunch and live entertainment. 

Taste of the Market

March 25

For its largest fundraiser of the year, Taste of the Market, the Sarasota Famers Market will close off Lemon Avenue in order to erect a 50-foot salad bar with locally sourced food and set up stands featuring prime rib, empanadas, desserts and a beer garden. There'll be music by Big Night Out, too, and all proceeds benefit the farmers market. The event begins at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30 prior (purchase online) and $40 at the door. The event is free for kids under 12; $10 for children over 12.

Farmers Markets

GAMBLE CREEK FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 

PHILLIPPI FARMHOUSE MARKET: Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

LAKEWOOD RANCH FARMERS MARKET: Wednesday, 3-7 p.m.

SUNSET MARKET AT CITYSIDE: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

DOWNTOWN SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

CENTRAL SARASOTA FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

VENICE FARMERS MARKET: Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 

USFSM's HospitaBull Event, a Sicilian Lunch and More Local Dining Events

