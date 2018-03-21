JFCS Awarded Psychological Association Internship Program

JFCS was recently honored with a first-ever American Psychological Association (APA) accreditation for a Jewish Family & Children’s Services internship program. The recognition comes on the heels of JFCS’ perfect score from the National Council on Accreditation in summer 2017. The APA accreditation comes to JFCS as part of its affiliation with Sarasota-based Centerstone Doctoral Clinical Psychology Internship Consortium, one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers of community-based behavioral health care.

JFCS established the only nonprofit diagnostic center in Sarasota County in 2015 to provide psychological assessments for children and families. JFCS then joined Centerstone’s Consortium and internship program in 2017.

JFCS is one of only four Florida-based agencies in the Centerstone Florida Consortium, which also includes AllCare in Lakewood Ranch and Psychological & Neurobehavioral Services in Lakeland. The JFCS site focuses on general child psychological assessments and in-school child therapy.