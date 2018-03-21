Jack Dusty Debuts New Cocktail Menu

Angels in a Barrel's complex flavor comes from bourbon, allspice dram, Pernod and bitters. Image: Megan McDonald

Jack Dusty, The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota's fine-dining restaurant, has rolled out an ambitious new cocktail menu featuring 22 new drinks inspired by the restaurant's fictional namesake and his travels on the high seas.

The cocktails, created by Jack Dusty lead mixologist Kelly Crawford and his team of bartenders, are in keeping with the restaurant's nautical theme, with rum, tequila and bourbon playing starring roles in many of them. In fact, Jack Dusty even has its own special rum and tequila blends—spirits that have been barreled specifically for the restaurant by Siesta Key Distillers and Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila. They're featured in Rum Rations II (Siesta Key Distillers Reserve spiced rum, Plantation Overproof rum, banana cordial, lime and egg white) and Shrubs in Time (Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, grapefruit and rosemary shrub, pamplemousse rose liqueur and grapefruit soda).

Cat o' Nine Nails with watermelon ice cubes and a pineapple leaf. Image: Megan McDonald

Other standouts: Angels in a Barrel (Angels Envy bourbon, allspice dram, Pernod, and orange and Angustora bitters with saline); Cat o' Nine Nails (chili-infused tequila, Grand Marnier, lime, cilantro syrup, muddled pineapple and watermelon ice cubes), the Dutch Bramble (pineapple- and celery-infused Bols Genever, lemon, blackberries and black raspberry liqueur); and Gun Smoke (Flor de Cana anejo rum, cold brew coffee, apple cinnamon syrup and egg white).

Heirloom tomato and burrata salad Image: Megan McDonald

Left: filet with truffled mac 'n' cheese; right: grouper with forbidden rice. Image: Megan McDonald

The restaurant will also be rolling out some new springtime dishes, including a heirloom tomato and burrata salad, a truffled asparagus salad, a grouper dish with black rice and filet with truffled macaroni and cheese. And for dessert, don't miss pastry chef Lyndsy MacDonald's sweet treats, including fresh-fried doughnut holes with peanut butter and jelly sauces and a s'mores fudge brownie stack with homemade graham crackers, vanilla-bean marshmallow sauce and homemade toasted marshmallow ice cream.