Bradenton Bank Merges with Birmingham's National Bank of Commerce

National Commerce Corporation, the parent company of National Bank of Commerce (NBC), headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and Premier Community Bank of Florida, headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, have announced a merger of Premier and NBC. Premier will continue to operate as “Premier Community Bank of Florida, a division of National Bank of Commerce” under Premier’s existing management team. The transaction is expected to result in a combined institution with approximately $3.4 billion in assets.

The boards of directors of NCC, NBC and Premier have approved the transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals and approval by Premier’s shareholders.