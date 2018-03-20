Nokomis Notches Top Waterfront Mainland Sale to Date in 2018

419 Bayview Parkway, Nokomis Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

A 5,710-square-foot residence at 419 Bayview Parkway in Nokomis has sold for $3.25 million, making it the highest-priced residential sale on mainland Nokomis and Venice to date in 2018. Michelle Hupp of Michael Saunders & Company marketed and sold the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, which was custom built by John Cannon Homes. It sits on a deep-water lot on Dona Bay. According to a Michael Saunders spokeswoman, seven other residential sales over $2 million have taken place in mainland Nokomis and Venice in the past year, compared to 15 sales in the previous nine years. Hupp also sold a neighboring home at 525 Bayview Parkway in July 2017 for $2.195 million dollars after eleven days on the market.