Nokomis Notches Top Waterfront Mainland Sale to Date in 2018

The Bayview Parkway home on Dona Bay sold for $3.25 million.

3/20/2018 at 9:35am

419 bayview pkwy exterior bnzfqb

419 Bayview Parkway, Nokomis

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

A 5,710-square-foot residence at 419 Bayview Parkway in Nokomis has sold for $3.25 million, making it the highest-priced residential sale on mainland Nokomis and Venice to date in 2018. Michelle Hupp of Michael Saunders & Company marketed and sold the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, which was custom built by John Cannon Homes. It sits on a deep-water lot on Dona Bay. According to a Michael Saunders spokeswoman, seven other residential sales over $2 million have taken place in mainland Nokomis and Venice in the past year, compared to 15 sales in the previous nine years. Hupp also sold a neighboring home at 525 Bayview Parkway in July 2017 for $2.195 million dollars after eleven days on the market. 

 

419 bayview pkwy bayfront terrace vns16l

419 Bayview Parkway, Nokomis

Image: Courtesy Michael Saunders & Company

 

 

top sale, real estate news
