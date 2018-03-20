  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Women's Fashion

Trunk Show

Meet Designer Jonathan Simkhai and His Spring Collection on March 22.

Here's a peek at the designer's new collection, which you can see and shop at The Met this week.

By Heather Dunhill 3/20/2018 at 4:45pm

Ss18 simkhai 01 rjmh8p

Image: Courtesy Jonathan Simkhai

If this is the first time you're hearing the name Jonathan Simkhai, well, it's a major coup that The Met Fashion House Day Spa & Salon on St. Armands Circle is hosting Jonathan and his spring arrivals—along with a preview of his Fall 2018 collection—this Thursday, March 22, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Simkhai's designs seek to embolden women and have an easy, modern versatility, achieved by his impeccable use of customized fabrics, romantic detailing, linear lines and contoured silhouettes. 

Based in New York, Simkhai launched his eponymous label in 2010 after years of experience as a buyer and merchandiser. He honed his technical skills at Parsons School of Design (yes, he's a fellow New School alum!) and the Fashion Institute of Technology. The early success of his label propelled Simkhai into the CFDA fashion incubator program, and in 2015 Simkhai became the winner of the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

If you'd to get style advice straight from Simkhai himself, he'll be at The Met from 12-3 p.m. Until then, here are all the details behind his line. 

Jonathan simkhai headshot option 1 copy cavgwd

Jonathan Simkhai 

Image: Courtesy Jonathan Simkhai

You clearly design for the modern woman who loves luxe ready-to-wear.  Is there someone in particular who informs your design aesthetic?

It’s the strong women around me who inspire my collections! They include my friends, clients and amazing female colleagues within the industry. I’m always drawn to women who carry themselves with confidence and have a strong point of view.

Drielys 9155 xlmwuu

Simkhai with models

Image: Courtesy Jonathan Simkhai 

What inspires you?

The desire to create something new that will make women happy is always present. Ever since I worked in the stockroom of a clothing store when I was 14, I've loved helping women put looks together and seeing how a great outfit fills them with joy. I want each piece I design to have that effect. 

03 midnight white v2049k iuw7rb

Image: Courtesy Jonathan Simkhai

What experiences helped inform your craft?

Working in retail helped me understand fit and proportions. I honed my skills when I started my own line in a tiny office in the garment district; I worked closely with the pattern makers. Understanding the full process from start to finish is key, and after doing it for many years, I know what works.

How did winning the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2015 change your world?

The whole process was life-altering. They put you through so much and the experience makes you grow as a designer and a business owner very quickly. Winning opened a lot of doors for me, including the ability to expand my line to include eveningwear and swimwear. That being said, the hard work never stops and the experience still motivates me to this day.

03 white v2074v rljua0

Image: Courtesy Jonathan Simkhai 

What would you love to see more women do when it comes to their style?

It’s always fun to add a little texture to an outfit. One of my favorite fabrics is lace, and I love incorporating it into blouses, dresses and even knitwear. It’s those details that really make an outfit shine. 

Ss18 simkhai 08 hobbbm

Image: Courtesy Jonathan Simkhai 

Filed under
interview, fashion
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Met Fashion House, Day Spa & Salon

Apparel 35 S. Boulevard of Presidents

A luxury shopping and salon emporium housed in a beautiful setting with an elegant resort-like ambiance, featuring sportswear and designer collections for me...

Related Content

Executive Style

Six Shoes Every Businesswoman Should Own

07/11/2017 By Jackie Rogers

Fashion Speak

In the Know: A Fashion Handbook

08/04/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Lookbook

Eveningwear Designer David Meister on Trends, Statement Looks—and Sleeves

08/24/2017 By Heather Dunhill

Beauty

Salon Training Academy Expands, Undergoes Renovations

01/25/2018 By Staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food Cruise

Three Restaurants Worth the Drive to Venice

03/19/2018 Photography by Judi Gallagher

Retail

Coffee and Book Shop Adds Wine to Retail Offerings

03/16/2018 By Staff

Weekly Planner

Transition Sarasota's Farm Tour, an Indian Street Food Experience and More Local Dining Events

03/14/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Recipe

Three Delicious Mezcal Cocktails

03/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Swift Strides

Robinson Preserve Extension Complete

12:20pm By Staff

Innovation Station

Florida Creativity Conference This Weekend

12:18pm By Staff

Preview

Curtain Up: Asolo Rep Announces Its 60th Anniversary Season

11:50am By Kay Kipling

Knowledge is Power

Facing the Medical Future with Siddhartha Mukjerhee

03/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Art in the Park

Embracing Our Differences Celebrates 15 Years

03/19/2018 By Staff

Arts and Culture

Jim Shirley to Speak About Arts Impact

03/19/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Trunk Show

Meet Designer Jonathan Simkhai and His Spring Collection on March 22.

4:45pm By Heather Dunhill

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

03/15/2018 By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

03/15/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month

03/14/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

New Faces

Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby's

12:19pm By Staff

Improving Sarasota Bay

Scientists Seek to Plant Fish-Friendly, Shoreline Greenery at No Cost to You

10:53am With Hayley Rutger

Top Sale

Nokomis Notches Top Waterfront Mainland Sale to Date in 2018

9:35am

Deals

Bradenton Apartment Complex Sold for $110.5 Million

03/16/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Three Gillespie Park Bungalows

03/16/2018 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Home Flipping Up

03/13/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Swift Strides

Robinson Preserve Extension Complete

12:20pm By Staff

New Faces

Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby's

12:19pm By Staff

New Faces and Spaces

Expanded Team and New Location for Gulf Coast Wealth Advisors

12:19pm By Staff

Women in Leadership

Dr. Giti Javidi Wins Women in Leadership Award

12:18pm By Staff

Innovation Station

Florida Creativity Conference This Weekend

12:18pm By Staff

In Remembrance

Community Activist Dr. Ed James II Dies

03/19/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Travel

Airport Adds Lactation Privacy Suites

03/16/2018 By Staff

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

03/15/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

New hires

Dental Company Names New Chief Revenue Officer

03/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

03/12/2018 By Staff

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe