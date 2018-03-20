Florida Creativity Conference This Weekend

The 15th annual Florida Creativity Conference is scheduled March 23-25 in Sarasota. This year’s conference offers 50 creativity workshops with a slate of presenters from nine states, Colombia, the Netherlands and Canada.

“The importance of growing human creativity at this time in the 21st century cannot be overestimated with innovation being recognized as an essential for business leaders, entrepreneurs and educators,” conference Co-Chair Hedria Lunken Salzman said.

Participants will learn from experts in problem solving and creative innovation. Experts include Lee Kitchen, a 30-year Disney veteran; actor, director and playwright Nate Jacobs; and Josh Mahaney, a member of the Orlando Magic’s Innovation Lab team, who will deliver a keynote speech.

Workshops will be held at USF Sarasota-Manatee (March 23-24) and the Florida Studio Theatre (March 25). Attendees can attend one day, two days or all three.

For more information, or to register, visit flcreativity.com.