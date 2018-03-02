Technology
Restaurant Delivery App Adds New Loyalty Program
The restaurant delivery company Bite Squad recently launched a new loyalty program, Bite Club, that offers customers rewards for using the service. Customers can earn virtual badges, discounts, sweepstakes and more. Bite Club membership was made available to customers in all of the company's markets, including the Sarasota region, this week. Bite Squad expanded into the Sarasota and Bradenton market last March and now works with more than 130 local restaurants.