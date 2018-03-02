Arts
Chorus Artistic Director to Take on Business Role, Too
Key Chorale artistic director Joseph Caulkins will expand his role to manage the symphonic chorus' business and administrative functions as executive director Catherine Vernon plans to leave the organization. Vernon is leaving in order to return to focusing on legal projects and humanitarian issues. She was appointed executive director in 2015. Caulkins has provided artistic leadership to the organization for the past 11 seasons.