Workforce Potential
Registration Open for State of Talent Conference
Day-long event will take place May 24.
CareerSource Suncoast announces that registration is open for the second annual State of Talent Conference, May 24, at the Westin Sarasota. The full-day conference invites human resource professionals, business owners and community leaders to learn about the area’s workforce, employers’ needs and community initiatives for enhancing economic development, workforce and education. For more information and to register, visit stateoftalent.org.