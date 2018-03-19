  1. News & City Life
More Than $1 Million Pledged to Braden River Preserve

Commission to vote on tax plan Wednesday.

By Staff 3/19/2018 at 2:10pm

Evm 7329 kpxvzb

Image: Everett Dennison

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast has announced that more than $1 million has been pledged toward the purchase and preservation of 34-acre Braden River Preserve. The Conservation Foundation has an option, which expires March 30, to purchase the property for the appraised value of $3 million. The Manatee County Commission votes this Wednesday, March 20, on whether to establish a special tax district in order to help finance the purchase. Developer Pat Neal and his partners currently have approval to develop the property as a gated subdivision.

