Leadership Manatee Alumni Honor William C. Robinson

The Leadership Manatee Alumni Association is honoring William C. Robinson Jr. as the 23rd Kent C. Schulz Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient. The award recognizes Robinson’s community service, which includes serving on the board of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. He has been the chair of the board for Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, the City of Bradenton Downtown Development Authority and 12th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission and is active in the Goodwill Manasota Veterans Task Force and the Manatee Food Bank.

The award will be presented at the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association’s annual luncheon Wednesday, April 11.

Robinson, a 2007 graduate of Leadership Manatee, is a principal attorney at Blalock Walters, specializing in real estate and land use zoning and development law.