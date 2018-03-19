Embracing Our Differences Celebrates 15 Years with New Executive Director

Embracing Our Differences opens its 15th annual exhibit April 4 in Sarasota’s Island Park, showcasing 45 billboard-size works of art paired with inspirational quotes to promote diversity. This marks the first exhibit for new executive director Sarah Wertheimer, who has taken over for founding executive director Michael Shelton.

For this year’s juried exhibition, the nonprofit arts organization received 8,325 entries from 227 schools in 98 countries. The exhibition runs through June 1.