Awards

Leadership Group Honors Influential Graduates

Chip Gaylor, Veronica Brandon-Miller, Drayton Saunders and Dean Crowley will be recognized by Leadership Sarasota County.

By Staff 3/16/2018 at 2:01pm

Chip gaylor zcszjs

Chip Gaylor

Image: Courtesy Barb Hines

Leadership Sarasota County will recognize influential graduates of the leadership development program during its annual Celebrate Outstanding Leadership Awards, held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. From the Leadership class of 1994, Chip Gaylor will be honored with the “Lifetime of Leadership” Award. Veronica Brandon-Miller, Leadership class of 2009, and Drayton Saunders, class of 2004, will be co-honorees for the “Impact in Action” Award. And Dean Crowley, class of 2003, will be honored with the “Leadership Sarasota Dedication” Award. Tickets are $60-$65.

