Financial Literacy Day Features Atlanta Federal Reserve Leader

Raphael Bostic Image: Courtesy frbatlanta.org

The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Cumberland Advisors and the Global Interdependence Center are partnering to host Financial Literacy Day on Thursday, April 5. The all-day event features several financial experts, including Raphael Bostic, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Topics include municipal financial market developments, the use of quantitative measurement and technical analysis in the stock market, the outlook for the U.S. stock market and the world, the U.S. banking system and the global economic outlook. The event runs 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registration is $25-$50.