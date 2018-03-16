Bradenton Apartment Complex Sold for $110.5 Million

5200 Riverfront Drive, Bradenton Image: Courtesy Manatee County

FLF CAB Commercial LLC and FLF CAB Delaware LLC of Jupiter, Florida, recently purchased Bradenton's Carlton Arms apartment complex from St. Petersburg's Carlton Arms of Bradenton, LLP, for $110.5 million. The 900-unit complex is located at 5200 Riverfront Drive, Bradenton, at the mouth of the Manatee and Braden Rivers. The property takes up almost 100 acres.