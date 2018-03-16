Airport Adds Lactation Privacy Suites

Mamava founders Christine Dodson and Sascha Mayer Image: Courtesy mamava.com

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport recently installed two lactation suites created by the Vermont company Mamava. The suites provide privacy for traveling mothers who breastfeed or pump. Mamava was founded by Christine Dodson and Sascha Mayer, two working women frustrated by the lack of comfortable spaces for women to breastfeed or pump. The company also offers an app that helps women find breastfeeding-friendly locations while traveling.