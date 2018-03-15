Education
Panel Discussion Will Cover School Safety, Guns in Schools
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club lunchtime panel will feature Sheriff Tom Knight, state Sen. Greg Steube, Curt Lavarello and Scott Lempe.
The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club lunchtime panel will feature a discussion about school safety and guns in schools with Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight; state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota; Curt Lavarello of the School Safety Advocacy Council; and Scott Lempe, assistant superintendent for Sarasota County Schools. The panel is scheduled for Thursday, April 5; check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the discussion begins at noon. The event takes place at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.