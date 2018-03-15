Panel Discussion Will Cover School Safety, Guns in Schools

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The next Sarasota Tiger Bay Club lunchtime panel will feature a discussion about school safety and guns in schools with Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight; state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota; Curt Lavarello of the School Safety Advocacy Council; and Scott Lempe, assistant superintendent for Sarasota County Schools. The panel is scheduled for Thursday, April 5; check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the discussion begins at noon. The event takes place at Michael's on East, 1212 S. East Ave., Sarasota. Tickets are $27-$32.