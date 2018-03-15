New Hotel Opens

The new EVEN Hotel Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Katie Anderson

Britain's InterContinental Hotels Group recently opened a new hotel in Lakewood Ranch: EVEN Hotel Sarasota-Lakewood Ranch. Owned by Zieg Hospitality, the hotel features 128 rooms and four suites, along with 2,566 square feet of meeting space. EVEN Hotel Sarasota is the brand's first Florida location, with a second property slated to open this summer in Miami. The Sarasota hotel, which used to be a Holiday Inn, is located at 6231 Lake Osprey Drive, Sarasota.