Goodwill Diverted 41.2 Million Pounds of Goods From Landfills Last Year

Goodwill Manasota president and CEO Bob Rosinsky with items being prepared for shipment to salvage vendors Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill Manasota recently reported that it diverted more than 41.2 million pounds of goods from area landfills in 2017, up from 40 million in 2016. The majority of items Goodwill keeps out of the trash comes from donated goods that are sold in its retail stores. The nonprofit also partners with companies for salvage, recycling and resale purposes. Those operations keep millions of pounds of junk out of landfills and also generate additional revenue for Goodwill and its partners.