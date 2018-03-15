  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

Richard Tharp, a sales representative and brand ambassador for the furniture manufacturer Baker, is leading a design seminar at the Sarasota location of Robb & Stucky.

By Staff 3/15/2018 at 10:37am

Baker furniture tjrz9n

Baker home furnishings designed by designer and architect Jean-Louis Deniot

Image: Courtesy bakerfurniture.com

Richard Tharp, a sales representative and brand ambassador for the furniture manufacturer Baker, is leading a design seminar at the Sarasota location of Robb & Stucky, 7557 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 5. Tharp will discuss the company's product development process, as well as trends and craftsmanship. Baker was founded in Michigan in 1890. RSVP via hpitel@robbstuckyintl.com or (941) 702-8411.

Filed under
furniture, Robb & Stucky, shopping, retail, Biz Daily, baker
Show Comments

Related Content

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Office Furniture Store Opens Jan. 11

01/08/2018 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Transition Sarasota's Farm Tour, an Indian Street Food Experience and More Local Dining Events

03/14/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Recipe

Three Delicious Mezcal Cocktails

03/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

New hires

Natural Food Retail Chain Picks New Marketing Manager

03/09/2018 By Staff

Foodie's Notebook

Chef Judi Visits Gulf Gate's EmpaCurious

03/08/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Lineup Announced

03/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Events

Latin Chamber of Commerce Networking Event Is Next Week

03/14/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Cat Depot Gala

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Design

Advertising Award Winners Named

03/09/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Foundation Approves Grants for Four Local Sporting Events

03/08/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

10:46am By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

10:37am By Staff

In the Glow

Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month

03/14/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Home Flipping Up

03/13/2018 By Staff

Design

Architect Joins Sarasota Firm

03/13/2018 By Staff

Construction

Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Neighborhood Amenity Center

03/13/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Agent Joins Michael Saunders' Main Street Office

03/12/2018 By Staff

Construction

New Senior Living Facility Coming to Lakewood Ranch

03/12/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Ribbon Cutting for New Pinecraft Hotel Is April 13

03/09/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

10:46am By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

10:37am By Staff

Environment

Goodwill Diverted 41.2 Million Pounds of Goods From Landfills Last Year

10:16am By Staff

Education

Panel Discussion Will Cover School Safety, Guns in Schools

10:09am By Staff

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

9:56am By Staff

Tourism

New Hotel Opens

9:42am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

9:56am By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

New hires

Dental Company Names New Chief Revenue Officer

03/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

03/12/2018 By Staff

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe