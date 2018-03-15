Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

Baker home furnishings designed by designer and architect Jean-Louis Deniot Image: Courtesy bakerfurniture.com

Richard Tharp, a sales representative and brand ambassador for the furniture manufacturer Baker, is leading a design seminar at the Sarasota location of Robb & Stucky, 7557 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 5. Tharp will discuss the company's product development process, as well as trends and craftsmanship. Baker was founded in Michigan in 1890. RSVP via hpitel@robbstuckyintl.com or (941) 702-8411.