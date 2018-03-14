Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

Shoko Kubota. Image: Courtesy Shoko Kubota

Those who know Shoko Kubota fall in love with her—not only for her expert skill and detailed application of Xtreme Lashes (I'm a major fan, by the way!), but also for her subtle charm and warm presence. Born and raised in Japan, Shoko came to the U.S. for college and now is a proud mother, spouse and the owner of Shoko Lash Studio in downtown Sarasota.

Shoko has been a part of the beauty industry for more than 18 years and knows a thing (or 32!) about products. Here's the skinny on what she loves.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

My makeup takes about 15 minutes in the morning—I do it while listening to NHK news. [I apply] moisturizer, primer, foundation, bronzer, eyeshadows, brow powder while I enjoy my cappuccino, then do my lip color. The colors I use are mostly neutral—light, smoky eyes and nude-tone lips to create a clean and modern look for my business attire.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

[My mother taught me about] femininity, and to be presentable at all times. I am also thankful for my mother being very strict on clean eating when I was growing up.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

[I try to] build my strength mentally and physically. I truly believe that beauty comes from within; makeup and fashion enhance it. Having inspiring conversations with my life partner and friends always are my favorite vitamins for my brain. I also enjoy working out at Orange Theory and taking kickboxing class for stress relief and a confidence boost.

Any treatment that you outsource?

I take full advantage of owning an eyelash extensions studio! I love having perfect eyelashes when I wake up. I can’t possibly imagine being without them anymore.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I am a huge fan of Cle de Peau Beaute. Its Softening Cleansing Foam, Hydro-Softening Lotion and Intensive Fortifying Emulsion are my go-to items. I occasionally add a serum and a facial mask as needed.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I usually refrain from wearing strong fragrance on work days. I am careful to keep my body lotion scent and other products from being too noticeable to my clients at the studio. For an evening out, I choose a scent from the Les Exclusifs de Chanel collection—it depends on the mood of the night. The perfumes are sophisticated but playful.

What is the biggest beauty blunder?

To expect to earn beauty only with a quick treatment or procedure. I believe beauty takes practice and process. It needs to be built in you, and then it will be with you forever.

More women should...

Be thankful for what we can offer as women. I've always loved being a woman. We are so fortunate to be in a period of time and live in a country where we have so much freedom and opportunity.