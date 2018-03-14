Sarasota Publishes Draft of New Form-Based Code

An overview of the city's new form-based code map Image: Courtesy City of Sarasota

The City of Sarasota recently published a working draft of its long-anticipated form-based code, whose purpose is to create predictable building patterns in neighborhoods throughout the city. Form-based codes use the physical forms of buildings, rather than their commercial or residential uses, as their organizing principle, with standards for city streets, sidewalks and more. The code will be discussed at upcoming public workshops and will come before the city's Planning Board and the City Commission this fall. The first public workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at City Hall, 1565 First St., Sarasota. Download the full code online, or use an interactive map created by the city to explore it.