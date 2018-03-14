Services
New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month
Sarasota's new Tide Dry Cleaners franchise is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, April 7.
Sarasota's new Tide Dry Cleaners franchise, located at 3802 E. 84th Avenue Circle, Sarasota, is celebrating its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. Tide Dry Cleaners locations include drive-throughs and 24-hour service. As part of the grand opening, the Sarasota location will clean two items for free (there are some exceptions) for every customer that visits during the celebration.