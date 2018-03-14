New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month

Sarasota's new Tide Dry Cleaners franchise, located at 3802 E. 84th Avenue Circle, Sarasota, is celebrating its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 7. Tide Dry Cleaners locations include drive-throughs and 24-hour service. As part of the grand opening, the Sarasota location will clean two items for free (there are some exceptions) for every customer that visits during the celebration.